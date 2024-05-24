70+ boreholes for Chirumanzu this year

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube, has launched the Presidential borehole drilling programme in Chirumanzu District where the Government is targeting over 70 boreholes by the end of the year.

So far 11 boreholes have been drilled as the Second Republic intensifies the programme that seeks to boost communities’ access to clean water for domestic use as well as livestock drinking.

The intervention is part of the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme spearheaded by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

The boreholes are being installed with solar-powered systems to benefit each of the country’s 35 000 villages by 2025.

Addressing delegates who witnessed the launch in Mvuma on Wednesday, Minister Ncube said the Second Republic was focused on driving milestone projects that seek to improve the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

“Chirumanzu RDC is targeting at least 75 boreholes to be drilled this year covering all the villages in line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’,” he said.

“To date, 11 boreholes have been successfully drilled across the district. In addition, the rig will be available for those who want to drill boreholes at their farms and homesteads at a fee to allow the council to raise funds necessary for the maintenance of the rig.”

Minister Ncube said the Midlands province was grateful to President Mnangagwa for his unwavering commitment towards the implementation of devolution and decentralisation agenda in which communities are empowered to plan and direct resources to their development.

“Now that Chirumanzu RDC has a drilling rig, we expect to see water and sanitation coverages improving. This programme, therefore, will go a long way in supporting the Presidential Borehole drilling programme that has so far yielded 300 boreholes across Midlands province,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the programme was a significant breakthrough as Zimbabwe gravitates towards the attainment of a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society earlier than 2030 underpinned by the rural industrialisation strategy, which targets a borehole in every village supporting a village business unit to ensure food and nutrition security and transformation of livelihoods.

“Today marks yet another milestone achievement by the Second Republic under the able and visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa, as we are gathered here to launch the Chirumanzu RDC borehole drilling programme following the acquisition of a drilling rig in 2023 under devolution funds allocated to the local authority,” said the minister.

“The borehole drilling programme in Chirumanzu confirms the effective utilisation of devolution funds by the local authority through procurement of appropriate technology that addresses pressing community needs. “Government is seized with addressing development gaps in Chirumanzu District, which include provision of water, road infrastructure, clinics and schools, particularly in newly resettled farms,” he added.

In that regard, Minister Ncube said several high-impact projects have been implemented in the district by the Second Republic, among them the upgrading of Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway and the construction of the US$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel plant.

He said the giant steel manufacturing plant, on completion, is set to be among the largest integrated steel producers in Africa and has the potential to employ more than 10 000 people mostly dominated by locals from Chirumanzu District.

“Furthermore, the District has benefited from the construction of Manhize-Munyati Bridge, Hwata and Chimbindi Clinics, a waiting hospital commissioned at Mvuma by the First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa and Fearden Primary School, which I will be commissioning soon. Other projects like Musena and Chapwanya clinics are still under construction,” said Minister Ncube.