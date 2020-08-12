70 new Covid – 19 cases recorded in Zim

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

ZIMBABWE has recorded 70 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4 818.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the reported cases were from local transmissions and no imported cases from returning residents were reported.

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and the death toll remains at 104.

Bulawayo recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1 133.

Harare recorded 28 new cases bringing the number of cases in the capital to 1 844, while 17 new cases were recorded in Mashonaland East, bringing the cumulative figure to 237.

Matabeleland North province recorded three new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 91.

No new cases were reported in Matabeleland South, Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Mashonaland Central provinces.

A total of 1 544 people have so far recovered from the virus, after 20 new recoveries were reported yesterday.

Active Covid-19 have since gone up to 3 170.

@andile_tshumna