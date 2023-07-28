70-year-old dream comes true for Nkayi as Ziminya Dam construction starts

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

A TOTAL of 200 local workers have been recruited under the construction of the Ziminya Dam in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North province, which is expected to be a game-changer in terms of transforming livelihoods.

Situated about 20km west of the Nkayi Growth Point near Shangani River, the dam was pegged in 1952 and construction effectively commenced after the Second Republic availed funding for the project, which is now 22 percent complete and progressing well.

With a capacity to hold 97 million cubic metres of water, the dam and all related projects surrounding it are set for completion in 2025 and would go a long way towards resolving water supply challenges for Nkayi Centre, energize irrigation farming, and other related projects along the value chain.

Regarded as the second biggest dam in Matabeleland North Province after Lake Gwayi Shangani, Ziminya Dam is expected to have a mini hydro-electricity plant that would provide power for the growing Nkayi Growth Point.

Government estimates indicate the dam will have a 36-metre-high wall at completion and would attract a lot of economic activities including the establishment of a 1 225-hectare irrigation scheme in wards 18,19 and 28. This is expected to promote massive food production and improve livelihoods for the immediate community and beyond.

A Chronicle news crew conducted a tour of the dam site yesterday where workers were busy on duty as others operated various construction equipment.

Through the project contractor, Fossil Contracting, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has begun constructing houses for staff members in preparation for moving in working at the dam once complete. A laboratory for soil testing during the construction and a number of housing units are at roof level.

In an interview, Zinwa director for irrigation and rural development, Mr Waddilove Mandiziba, said work at the dam was progressing well.

“The dam is under construction as you can see and it will hold 97 million cubic meters of water once complete. The dam will supply drinking water to Nkayi Centre, which is expanding and surrounding communities, as well as provide water for irrigation,” he said.

“A 1 225-irrigation scheme is being developed but that will be increased to 2 000 hectares. The dam will also have a commercial and community fisheries component once complete. It will also have a small hydro-electricity plant, which is currently being developed

“The works being done now is the foundation works, which is the most critical part of any dam construction to make sure it is sound. This is an earth dam and as you can see there is a lot of earth material that has been piled around and works are going well.”

Mr Mandiziba said the dam wall is going to be 3,2km long and will occupy a lot of earth material to be brought to the site.

“We have a specific type of soil to be used when constructing the core and other aspects of the dam and that material we get it some 12km away from the site,” he said.

Nkayi Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mr Silibele Mpofu, said the dam is going to be a game-changer not only for the Nkayi Centre but for the whole of Nkayi District.

He noted that the water situation at Nkayi Centre was dire as Shangani River, which supplies water through sand abstraction was now dry.

“Ziminya Dam is going to be a game-changer in as far as our water and agricultural situation is concerned. We have a housing project that we are implementing as council at the centre and once the dam is done we anticipate a serious growth and getting a town status as our water supply will be assured,” said Mr Mpofu.

“There are plans to have a number of irrigation schemes to be supplied by the dam. These projects will change the face of agriculture sector.

“We really appreciate the Second Republic because they are changing the face of Nkayi. It’s good that the President is coming to our district on Sunday and we will definitely indicate our appreciation for the dam and devolution funds, which have seen us building clinics, schools, and purchasing road equipment, among other things,” he added.

Commenting, Nkayi South legislator Cde Stars Mathe who is seeking re-election said the dam project was a trump card for the ruling party as its success was credited to the Second Republic.

She said the construction of the dam brings pride and joy to the Nkayi community.

“This dam failed to take off during successive governments since 1953 but in his first term in office President Mnangagwa has done what others failed to do,” she said.

“Construction work is going on and our local people are benefiting through employment with 200 locals being employed at the moment.

“The number will go up as work continues. So, I know the President will talk about that and I know he will also say something about Bulawayo-Nkayi Road because I know he wants that road done,” said Cde Mathe.

“Already 15km is being graded and it should be tarred soon. The whole of Nkayi is buzzing ahead of his visit and coming into my constituency it can mean only one thing –re-election and a resounding win for the ruling party,” she said.

President Mnangagwa is expected to visit Nkayi this weekend for a Zanu-PF star rally.

