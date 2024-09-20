700 register for ZOU/Angel of Hope life changing training programme in Bulawayo

Raymond Jaravaza – [email protected]

OVER 700 Bulawayo residents registered for various life changing courses that are being run courtesy of a partnership between First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation and the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), aimed at empowering communities through open learning.

Beneficiaries include people with disabilities, youths, the elderly, former ladies of the night, orphans and inmates.

Courses on offer include Agriculture, Basic Counselling, Disability Management and Sign Language, Health Behaviour, Basic Records Management, Cultural Heritage, Entrepreneurship and Business Management, Early Childhood Development, Basic Nurse Aide programme and Palliative Care for the Elderly, and Basic Computer Literacy.

ZOU director for Community Engagement and Outreach Dr Eurita Nyamanhare said the programme started on Tuesday with the last batch of participants registering yesterday.

“The response from the Bulawayo community to take up these life changing courses was impressive as slightly over 700 registered for the short courses. There is no age limit as the programme is open for the youths right up to the elderly. As long as one feels that they have something to learn from the short courses then they are welcome to register, choose from one of the available courses and gain valuable knowledge free of charge,” said Dr Nyamanhare.

She said since the launch of the programme, 53 005 participants have benefited countrywide.

“Courses such as Entrepreneurship and Business Management come in handy for individuals such as vendors who will learn that although their businesses are run on a smaller scale, there are ways of maximizing profits and growing their business. Communal farmers can also benefit from the Agriculture course as well as participants who want to learn more about Early Childhood Development and eventually open their own ECD learning centres,” she said.

The Council of Churches Africa (CCA) thanked the Angel of Hope and ZOU for availing the courses to their members who will benefit from knowledge in agriculture

“The CCA is a beneficiary of the short courses that were introduced by Angel of Hope in partnership with ZOU and we are very thankful to the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for availing such programmes that will benefit our members. CCA is an umbrella body that comprises Pentecostal, Zionist and Apostolic churches from different areas and our members have come in numbers to enrol for the courses, which will help them turn around their lives,” said Founder and President, Archbishop Dr Rocky Moyo.