Man strangles lover, disposes body in river

Peter Matika

[email protected]

Police in Matobo have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with murder, where he allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death before disposing of her body in a river.

The suspect has since been identified as Trust Mlilo and is assisting police with investigations.

“Police in Matobo are investigating a case of murder in which the body of the victim, Melody Sayi (21) was found floating in Gonde River near Silungudzi Village,” read part of the statement on Twitter.

Police said they suspect the victim was strangled to death by Mlilo, before being thrown in the river.

Meanwhile, Police in Masvingo are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Lawrence Njiva (33) in connection with a case of murder.

Njiva is alleged to have struck the deceased Coolwe Muzamba (29) with a log several times on the head, after accusing him of disrespecting him over an undisclosed matter.

“Muzamba died while he was admitted to hospital in Bikita. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,” said police on Twitter.