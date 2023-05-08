Mark Mathe takes over D1 side Golden Eagles

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

FORMER Highlanders and Caps United head coach Mark Mathe has taken over the ambitious Northern Region Soccer League Division One Golden Eagles’ dugout following the sacking of head coach Gilbert Mushangazhike.

The club announced the developments today following a goalless draw against Banket on match day six, that left the club on seventh position, five points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Under-19 side who have collected 15 points out of a possible 18.

Mathe was Mushangazhike’s assistant.

“Golden Eagles Football Club would like to officially announce the departure of Head Coach Gilbert Mushangazhike by mutual consent. The club expresses its gratitude to Coach Mushangazhike for his hard work, dedication and contribution to the team during his tenure in charge, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“Assistant Coach Mark Mathe will take over as interim Head Coach and lead the team in the upcoming crucial assignments against Chinhoyi Stars and MWOS FC. The club is confident in Coach Mathe’s abilities and is committed to supporting him and the team,” read a statement from Golden Eagles.

Mushangazhike took over from Joel Luphahla in March last year after Dubai, as Luphahla is also known as, joined Highlanders as the first team assistant.

Follow on Twitter @skhumoyo2000