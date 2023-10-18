71 schools to take part in Spelling Bee finals

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

SEVENTY-ONE schools from different provinces are expected to compete in the Zimbabwe Spelling Bee National Finals taking place on Saturday at Mother Touch Group of Schools in Tynwald South, Harare.

The competition, which will be held under the banner “Celebrating Literacy, Education, and Culture”, is a distinguished educational programme promoting literacy and cultural exchange. It challenges children to learn to enjoy reading and appreciate the world of words.

Zimbabwe Spelling Bee director, Albert Nyathi, said all is in place for the competition.

He said the young linguists secured their spots to the finals from regional competitions that were held in various cities.

“These regional competitions brought together approximately 3 500 students from all over the country. From there, the top 20 winners in each junior and senior category earned their place in the prestigious national finals,” Nyathi said.

He said the top three winners in the junior and senior categories will embark on an exciting journey as they will represent Zimbabwe at the 6th edition of the Africa Spelling Bee Championships scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in December.

The continental competition will see qualifying students compete against students from 20 African nations, fostering cross-cultural understanding and educational excellence.

Nyathi said the Zimbabwe Spelling Bee competition has a remarkable history, having empowered and educated thousands of students since its inception in 2015.

“The programme not only enhances spelling skills but also promotes literacy and cultural exchange. Winners of our competitions have had the privilege to represent Zimbabwe on international stages in countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, and Malawi, including the SCRIPPS USA Spelling Bee.

He said they are grateful for the support of various organisations and companies that continue to make the event possible.

“Tika Shoes, for instance, has generously donated 100 pairs of shoes towards the event, contributing to the success of the national finals. Spelling Bee is also proud to be supported by other notable companies, including Simbisa Brands, Xcelerate Zimbabwe, and the Canadian Embassy, among others. These partnerships showcase a commitment to education and cultural enrichment and reinforce the impact that collaboration can have on our youth and the broader community,” Nyathi said.

The director added: “The project is intended to increase a culture of broad learning among young people in Zimbabwe. This initiative is crucial in addressing the challenges faced by Zimbabwe’s basic education system. Many children still leave primary and secondary school without the necessary literacy or numeracy skills to progress into tertiary education or the working world.

“Zimbabwe Spelling Bee is a literacy and educator capacity-building initiative committed to tackling this challenge head-on.”

Zimbabwe Spelling Bee which is part of the African Spelling Bee Consortium is responsible for this competition in Zimbabwe.

The local Spelling Bee team organisers include James Bayanai (founder and director), Nyathi and Enny Chomsora (national coordinator). The programme has the support of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education who are the main partners.

Countries part of the African Spelling Bee Consortium include Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Ethiopia, Ghana, Benin, Tunisia, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Morocco, Gabon, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Sudan South, Sudan, Liberia, and Cameroon. —@mthabisi_mthire