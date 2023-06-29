A fine artist vows to put Hwange on the map

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A YOUNG woman from rural Lubangwe in Hwange district has vowed to put her community on the spotlight using fine art.

Martha Dube (25) is a self-taught fine artist who has drawn numerous pictures to tell different kinds of stories.

The former Lusumbami Primary and George Silundika High School pupil said she enjoyed viewing pictures and slowly developed the love for replicating them on paper.

She is now a semi-professional fine artist based in rural Lubangwe where she has drawn pictures of influential people and wild animals.

She has drawn pictures of Roman Catholic Church Bishop for Hwange, Bishop Raphael Mabuza Ncube and his predecessor, Bishop Emeritus Albert Serrano, Jah Prayzah, Marvelous Nakamba and some wild animals including monkeys, zebras and lions.

“I am a self-taught artist.

“I practiced on my own since primary school as I just loved looking for pictures and start drawing so I now an artist and draw things. I started to pursue my dream of art in 2020 and I just practice at home. After drawing I advertise them for sale while some of them I do on order,” she said.

Dube, who stays with her parents at the Montrose section of Lubangwe, said what motivated her to draw animals is to show people the beauty of nature through art.

As for influential people, she said she is inspired by them.

“As for people I drew Jah Prayzah and Marvelous Nakamba because they inspire me a lot and I wish to be like them in future. They are a great inspiration in Zimbabwe and give me that zeal and hunger for success.

“I am their biggest fan. Nakamba motivated me more because he’s my home boy who grew up in Hwange and is now successful. I travelled to Bulawayo to give him the drawing as a surprise and it gives me hope that my story is not gonna end here. As for Jah Prayzah I love his work and music and I am still looking for a way to also deliver the drawing to him,” she said.

She said each time she looks at her work of art she gets motivated to soldier on.

Dube said she sees herself running her own studio in the next five years.

