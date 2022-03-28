72-year-old goes missing during fishing expedition

Midlands Bureau

A 72-year-old man from Charandura Village under Chief Hama in Chirumhanzu District has gone missing after going out to fish at a nearby river.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Immanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter.

Insp Mahoko said, “Police in Charandura area in Chirumanzu District are appealing to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of a missing person Edward Reginald Mcculloch (72) of Mberikwazvo village, Marungwa who went missing on the February 13.”

He said Mcculloch was last seen wearing a jean short, grey striped t-shirt and a pair of slippers.

Insp Mahoko said he left home to go fishing in the Mavhaire River and never returned.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information about Mcculloch to contact Member in Charge Crime at ZRP Charandura or call 0776 071 930, 0774 543 696 and 0773 757 344, visit any nearest police station or make use of our suggestion boxes, hotlines and ZRP Whatsapp number 0712 800 197,” he said.