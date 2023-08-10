World Wide Fund holds youths workshop in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE World-Wide Fund (WWF) in conjunction with Zimbabwe Youth Council is holding an interactive workshop youths in Bulawayo on climate change effects and innovative but affordable ways of mitigating against the phenomenon.

They are seven youths attending the workshop, which started yesterday. Field visits have been done, starting with an innovative backyard irrigation garden, a joint project by Ulwazi Technologies run by Mr Mthokozisi Moyo and Ms Cenderella Ndlovu.

Mr Moyo is a Civil and Water Engineer while Ms Ndlovu is an Environmental scientist.

The second visit was at the Netone offices in the city centre where there’s the tech village, a grouping of youths involved in e-worst.

Tomorrow the organizations take their programme to Lupane, Matabeleland North.