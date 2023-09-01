Bulawayo City Council closes Luveve road

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council has announced a complete closure of Luveve Road from Waverly Street to Ngcebetsha/Nguboyenja Road starting at 1000hrs tomorrow to 1600hrs on Sunday.

The closure is meant to facilitate the replacement of dilapidated three sewer mains crossing the carriageway within the works extents.

In a statement, town clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the works will include excavation, bedding, pipe laying, brick filling and pavement reinstatement of the eastbound carriageway.

“The motoring public is hereby notified of a temporary full carnageway closure of Luveve Road, from Waverley street to Ngcebetsha Road /Nguboyenja Road commencing on Saturday 2 September 2023 at 10:00 hours till Sunday 3 September 2023 at 16:00 hours,” said Mr Dube.

“If you approach the Luveve Road within the closure area to travel east or west, the traffic management team will ask you to turn around and use the diversion route.

If that is not possible, or if you need to access another junction or a property within the closed area, the traffic management team will guide you safely through the closure.”

He said council has made every effort to ensure disruption to traffic, businesses and residents is kept to a minimum.

He however noted that the road closure will inevitably cause some disruption, “and for this, the City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise in advance.”

He urged the motoring and the general public to exercise extreme caution when approaching the Works location, observe all warning signs and to follow the diversion route signs.