Losing ZANU-PF candidate calls for unity

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

ZANU-PF candidate for Binga’s Kaani ward 24 in the just ended harmonised elections Cde Mayasi Mudenda has paid tribute to the electorate for voting for him despite his loss, and called for unity for the sake of development in the district.

Kaani ward 24 encompasses Binga centre which was upgraded into a Local Board early this year as the Second Republic continues to transform the once marginalised Matabeleland North district to catch up with the rest of the country.

It also covers some rural areas around Binga centre.

Cde Mudenda lost to a Citizens Coalition for Change candidate.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to applaud and thank you all who participated in the just ended general and harmonised elections. I thank you all who voted me Mayasi Mudenda, our MP Mavula Kudakwashe Munsaka and his Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe who is going to be inaugurated tomorrow. We congratulate him.

“I also say thank you to youthful and first time voters for their efforts. Election is a game of numbers and popularity. Yes, people have made their choice in Kaani Ward, in Binga North, and Zimbabwe at large and all I can say is let’s now unite and go forward with ward, constituency and district development,” said Cde Mudenda.

He said the country needs its people to be united to prosper.

The Binga based businessman is one of the locals that have been instrumental in the development matrix in Binga and helping in the implementation of a number projects on water, education, health and roads infrastructure.

“We are one people and I take pride is congratulating all those who were successful in this just ended elections. My encouragement to you is to work with all in earnest without partiality.

“As a leader I will continue to work with the community of my ward. There are some projects that I was spearheading in the ward and I will continue working towards their accomplishment especially looking at the clinic which is almost complete and the proposed Sikajaya Muntanga Primary School and electrification of Donga Primary School. I therefore encourage candidates who won the election to unite the people of Binga,” he said.

— @ncubeleon