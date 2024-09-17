78-year-old man rapes mentally challenged daughter

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A COURT in Bindura court handed down a 15-year prison sentence to a 78-year-old man for raping his 15-year-old mentally challenged daughter, cruelly silencing her with threats of violence, including smashing her head with a brick.

An official statement on X, said, “Sometime in April 2023 the complainant was left in the custody of the accused person by her mother who was going to Bindura. The accused person got into the complainant’s room as she was sleeping where he removed her clothes before raping her. He threatened to crush her head using a brick if she told her mother of the offence. The matter came to light on 18 May 2024 as a tip-off to the police after the complainant was heard telling her friends of the offence.”