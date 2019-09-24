8 babies killed Algeria maternity hospital fire

24 Sep, 2019 - 22:09 0 Views
0 Comments
8 babies killed Algeria maternity hospital fire

The Chronicle

Algiers Eight babies were killed when a fire ripped through the maternity unit at a hospital in eastern Algeria before dawn yesterday, emergency services said.

“We managed to rescue 11 babies, 107 women and 28 staff”, after the fire at 03:50 in the hospital in Oued Souf, 500km south-east of Algiers, spokesperson Captain Nassim Bernaoui said.

“Unfortunately, we regret the deaths of eight babies, some from burns and others from smoke inhalation.”

Dozens of fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, Bernaoui said. Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui ordered an inquiry and sent Health Minister Mohamed Miraoui to the scene of the fire. AP

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting