8 dead and 2 injured after a Toyota probox veered off the road

EIGHT people died while two were injured when a Toyota Probox with 10 passengers on board veered off the road before ramming into a bridge pillar and throwing out all passengers, along Ngundu –Tanganda Road.

In a statement on X, police said the accident occurred on 21 July at around 7:50 in Ngundu – Tanganda road. A Toyota Probox registration number AFD 7476 veered off the road before ramming onto a bridge pillar. The vehicle rolled several times throwing out all passengers before landing on its right side. The bodies of the victims were ferried to Chiredzi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were taken to Collin Saunders Hospital and Chiredzi General Hospital for treatment.