8 flog man to death in revenge mission

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

EIGHT men allegedly indiscriminately whipped a villager with a sjambok and hit him with a stone, resulting in his death, over a previous argument during a drinking spree.

In a statement on X, police said Tatenda Mifiko (23), Simbarashe Gwararaoma (18) and Tonderai Mhonda (28) alongside unnamed accomplices assaulted Learnmore Nhembe (23) at White Wash Shopping Centre.

One of the suspects hit the victim with a stone on the head.

Nhembe died upon admission to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

“Police in Mhangura have arrested Tatenda Mifiko (23), Simbarashe Gwararaoma (18) and Tonderai Mhonda (28) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at White Wash Shopping Centre. The suspects and their five accomplices who are still at large, took turns to assault the victim, Learnmore Nhembe (23) with a sjambok, hands and feet indiscriminately all over the body. One of the suspects, only identified as Divine, hit the victim with a stone on the head. The victim died upon admission at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. The suspects and the victim had previously been embroiled in an argument during a beer drinking spree at White Wash Mine, Pondorosa, Mhangura,” reads the statement.