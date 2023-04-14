8 more cholera cases recorded in Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded eight new suspected cholera cases in Beitbridge (six), Mutare Rural (one) and Bulawayo (one ).

Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that as of Thursday, 17 people were hospitalised.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province. To date, cases have been reported in 8 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases having no epidemiological link to each other. As of April 13, 2023, a cumulative total of 436 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, seven suspected cholera deaths and 88 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported,” read the report.

@thamamoe