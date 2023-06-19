8 new cholera cases confirmed

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, thandeka.chronicle.co.zw

 A TOTAL of 13 new suspected and eight confirmed cholera cases were recorded on Sunday as the country continues fighting the spread of the waterborne disease. So far 30 cases are hospitalised.

 The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

 According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on February 12 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.

 “As of June 18, 2023, a cumulative total of 2 689 suspected cholera cases, 16 laboratory confirmed deaths, 49 suspected cholera deaths and 712 laboratory confirmed cases were reported.”

