8 Omalayitsha among 22 people who died in horrific crash along Bulawayo Beitbridge Road

SOME cross-border drivers popularly known as Omalayitsha have said eight of the people who died in an accident near the 27-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road, were cross-border Quantum drivers.

The Toyota Quantum with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck.

Witnesses said there is a strong suspicion that the driver of the heavy-duty truck may have been under the influence of alcohol after bottles of alcohol, some empty while others had contents, were found in his truck. The driver is admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital

A villager Mr Sibongile Ncube said the Quantum overturned and landed on its roof with passengers still trapped inside. A Bulawayo fire brigade crew had to resort to Jaws of Life to cut open the vehicle and retrieve bodies trapped in the wreck.

As details continue to filter through, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has said 15 of the victims are men, seven are women and two are children.

Ast Comm Nyathi urged motorists to exercise caution especially when traveling during the night.

Twenty-two people were last night killed in a road accident when a Toyota Quantum carrying 21 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road.

In a statement, police said the accident happened at around 10 pm.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on November 14 at around 2200 hours at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store in which 22 people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board. The injured victims are admitted at United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals,” said the police in a brief statement.

