8 teams to battle it out in Townshend and Butcher tourney

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

DAGGERS have been drawn and it is up for the taking in the country’s longest surviving football competition, the annual the Townshend and Butcher Trophy set for Barbourfields Stadium outside fields this Sunday.

Run by the Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa), formerly the Bulawayo African Football Association, the grand tournament marks its 66th edition.

It was first contested in 1957 and has been running since then with a number of top players having made their names in the competition.

In a draw conducted on Wednesday afternoon, eight teams will battle it out at the weekend.

Mpilo United will play against Golden Hotspurs, LA Protonaz was paired with multi champions Mat High City.

Safeguard FC will lock horns with Suburbs, while FC Stars take on Third Avenue FC.

In his address to the participating teams, Peter Leondios, the proprietor of sports apparel concern, Townshend and Butcher, said they were delighted to be sponsoring the tournament once again.

Leondios applauded the teams for their perseverance and promised to continue supporting them.

“My wish is to have more teams. We want to support football at this level every time but as I understand, not all teams made it because of the tough economic times we are in. Had all things being fine, I am sure more teams could be competing.

“All the same, I thank you for heeding the call to come and share your time as we participate in this year’s edition,” said Leondios.

Zifa Bulawayo Province Area Zones chairman Charles Chunda, who was also the guest of honour at the draw, encouraged teams to be punctual and adhere to the rules and regulations of the competition.

“We must all strive to conduct ourselves well so that we do not tarnish the image of the sponsor. Townshend and Butcher have done well as a company over the years to promote our football so we have to also return the favour. Peter Leondios never gave up on amateur football during the hard times. We thank him and the company for that,” said Chunda.

The tournament has always been the leading competition for the amateurs in Bulawayo and at some stage Bafa had over five divisions of 16 teams each and was a hunting ground for teams that played under the football mother body then Rhodesia National Football League and later Zifa.

The draw:

Mpilo United v Golden Hotspurs, LA Protonaz v Mat High City, Safeguard v Suburbs, FC Stars v 3rd Avenue FC