Breaking News
Pupil stabbed to death in Bulawayo gang-war

Pupil stabbed to death in Bulawayo gang-war

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

80% forex payment for tobacco farmers

14 Feb, 2023 - 13:02 0 Views
0 Comments
80% forex payment for tobacco farmers Farmers process their crop before taking it to the auction flows. (Image credited to TIMB).

The Chronicle

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

TOBACCO farmers will this year get 80 percent of their earnings in foreign currency while the remainder will be paid in local currency, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has said.

With less than a month before the 2023 tobacco marketing season commences, golden leaf farmers across the country have started preparing themselves for big business.

“During the 2023 tobacco marketing season, tobacco growers shall be paid 85 percent of their sales proceeds in foreign currency and 15 percent in local currency,” said TIMB.

TIMB said the 2023 tobacco marketing season will start early next month (08 March 2023).

“All stakeholders are advised that the 2023 auction tobacco marketing season opens on Wednesday 8 March 2023,” said TIMB in a statement.

“Contract tobacco sales will begin on Thursday 9 march.”

Tobacco is one of the major foreign currency earners in Zimbabwe and last year, the country exported tobacco worth US$650 million to China only, a 25,3 percent increase reaching a new record, according to TIMB.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting