81 NOT OUT: President Mnangagwa charismatic, iconic leader

If any part of you believes in numerology or astrology at the slightest, you will know that angel number 81 is a powerful symbol of inner strength and positive changes.

When this angelic number appears in your life, it serves as a gentle reminder from the universe to maintain a positive attitude and embrace the meaningful transformations that are coming your way.

Angel number 81 appears in President Mnangagwa’s life today as he celebrates his 81st birthday.

In him, Zimbabwe has found a charismatic leader who is not only passionate about seeing his fellow countrymen prosper but also driven by the zeal to see a progressive and developed country while embracing the youth, creating fertile ground for continuity.

Not only has he been on a massive development drive to change the face of the country across all corners, but he has also taken the time to mend bridges and build new ones where necessary.

President Mnangagwa has been courageous in creating a legacy of progress and reconciliation.

In the Matabeleland region alone, the Second Republic under his leadership has completed an incredible 1 121 out of 1 699 projects with the outstanding ones set to be completed soon.

The reconciliation motif was bare for all to see at his recent inauguration for a second term of office at the giant National Sports Stadium where former Vice Presidents Phelekezela Mphoko and Joice Mujuru were there to support him.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her children Bona and Robert Jnr were also present.

Not too long ago, he initiated the Gukurahundi community hearing programme to address the thorny issue.

Gukurahundi left a lot of scars, particularly in Matabeleland and some parts of Midlands province.

Upon assuming power, President Mnangagwa declared that the country needed to confront its challenging past by taking a bold step towards finding a lasting solution and fostering national unity for the healing of the victims.

He initiated engagements with civil society organisations under the Matabeleland Collective banner to address challenges in the region.

The Gukurahundi issue emerged during the discussions leading to President Mnangagwa engaging with traditional leaders from the Matabeleland region to address the travail.

The President mandated traditional leaders to hold meetings in their communities to capture their views and ascertain possible solutions.

A manual on the Gukurahundi community engagement processes was developed and endorsed by Government.

President Mnangagwa launched the policy document which empowers the traditional leaders to conduct victim centred Gukurahundi public hearings.

A leader who cares about his people cares about what hurts them and through this process, there is hope of some form of redress.

His iconic leadership is seen by how he has managed to keep the ruling Zanu-PF united.

President Mnangagwa led the party to a thumping victory in the recently held harmonised elections where he polled 2 350 711 votes while his closest opponent Mr Nelson Chamisa received 1 967 343 of the 4 468 730 votes.

With infrastructure development shaping up in every part of the country, President Mnangagwa declared that Zimbabwe is on the rise and nothing will stop its ascendancy.

In his acceptance speech at his recent inauguration, President Mnangagwa said, “I have once again taken an oath as a humble servant leader and President, committed to wholeheartedly serving you all, the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Under this renewed mandate, I have re-committed to continue faithfully upholding and defending our sacred national Constitution and laws, with integrity and impartiality, leaving no one and no place behind.”

President Mnangagwa described his election as historic as it was a triumph against neo-colonial elements who have been attacking the country’s economy, pledging to serve all Zimbabweans, “regardless of tribe, religion, colour, creed, or political persuasion”.

“I offer to you, individually and collectively, unity, love, oneness and brotherhood, as the people of the great, unitary and independent state of Zimbabwe. My new Government will deliver on the promises we have made to you. The transformation of the living standards of our people, especially those in rural communities, will be accelerated, while the concerns of those in urban areas will not be neglected.

“Responsive policies, projects and programmes, which began during the first term of my Presidency, are on course to lift many more people out of poverty and into prosperity.”

He said hurdles such as illegal economic sanctions will be knocked aside through unity among Zimbabweans who must always put their country first.

“Together as a united people, all challenges can be overcome; brick by brick, stone upon stone, and step by step. The ongoing success milestones in the agriculture sector will be consolidated during this new term under my leadership. To date, we are food secure in both maize and wheat. All the agriculture sub-sectors have realised unprecedented growth. I commend our farmers as well as stakeholders in the agriculture sector for these achievements. This is indisputable evidence of the success of our Land Reform Programme and the responsive pro-people policies of the Second Republic.

“Going forward, my new Government will prioritise guaranteeing this momentum through household and national food security.”

To harness the country’s rich mineral resources, the President said, focus will be on value addition and beneficiation to maximise profits over selling minerals in their raw form.

“Together, let us grow our country’s manufacturing base, to use, consume and wear what we produce. The new Government shall continue to foster a predictable business environment, where capital is safe. Those who want to invest in our country are welcome, based on respect and mutual benefits, for shared prosperity.”

The modernisation of national infrastructure, utilities and amenities, he said, will continue unabated, using local skills that were honed and proved their mettle during his first term in office.

President Mnangagwa has rallied all in pursuit of Vision 2030 whose ideals will see the beautiful motherland become an upper middle income economy by the year 2030.

In President Mnangagwa’s biography, A Life of Sacrifice, Eddie Cross writes, “Zimbabwe deserves a new beginning and a Government that will serve the real interests of the people and give this remarkable country the future it deserves. This is not going to be an easy road to tread and possibly, at this time in our history, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is the one who can carry out this complex and challenging task.”

President Mnangagwa is indeed the chosen one.