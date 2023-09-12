85 arrested for illegal mining, 5 tonnes gold ore recovered

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A TOTAL of 85 people were arrested for possessing gold ore and not wearing protective gear while mining at Evington, Chegutu leading to the recovery of 5 tonnes of gold ore.

The accused were arrested on 10 September, 2023 under operation “Chikorokoza Ngachipere, Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to machete-wielding gangs.”

In a statement, police said: “Police arrested 85 people at Evington Mine, Chegutu on operation “Chikorokoza Ngachipere, Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to machete wielding gangs.”

“Some of the suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of suspected gold ore and failure to wear protective equipment.”

“The arrest led to the recovery of 135 bags of suspected gold ore weighing approximately 5 tonnes, 100 EMEX detonators, 51 EMOPEC detonators, 87 fuses, and a 500 metre ignite code,” reads the statement.