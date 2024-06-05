-
Michelle Moyo, [email protected] WHILE many mothers are enjoying the joys of motherhood through nurturing of their children, it is different for Ms Nobukhosi Sibanda (36) who has to endure the pain of failing to take care of the medical needs of her 22 month old son. Ms Sibanda’s toddler, Taboka Munenge, has been diagnosed with […]
Kanye West is being sued for sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination by a woman who worked as his assistant for two years. In a lawsuit, Lauren Pisciotta alleges the star sent her lewd texts and performed sex acts while on the phone with her, according to US media. She claims she was […]
Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected] The Palace Hotel gardens in Bulawayo became the ultimate destination on Friday night as entertainment aficionados gathered to witness a mesmerising performance by Jiti musician Baba Harare. As expected, the show was packed to capacity, marking Baba Harare’s third performance at the venue, which is now renowned for frequently hosting shows since […]
