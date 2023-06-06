8k watch Bulawayo derby

Highlanders’ Washington Navaya (left) breaks away with the ball as Greenfuel’s Honest Moyo (right) and Raymond Uchena give chase during a Castle Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. (Pic By Dennis Mudzamiri)

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

JUST over 8 000 fans paid to watch the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League derby between Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Amahlolanyama who had gone on a five match draw campaign prior to the Sunday derby, won the match through a solitary headed goal by central defender Mbongeni Ndlovu who responded well to an equally well executed and timed in-swinger from defence partner Peter “21 Questions” Muduhwa in the 20th minute.

“We had 8 118 fans paying to watch the match,” said Highlanders spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa.

The attendance figure is an improvement from the numbers that watched the shock 1-1 draw against Premier League debutants, GreenFuel at the same venue last Sunday that had 5 975 fans paying through the turnstiles.

The Highlanders-GreenFuel attendance figures are the lowest so far this season for the Bulawayo giants.

The attendance figures remain debatable all the time as some believe more fans than the official figures given, would have gone into the stadium.

