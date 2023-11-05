9 arrested over US$700 copper cable theft

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

BULAWAYO police and the community united against copper cable theft, resulting in the arrest of nine people and the recovery of stolen copper cables worth US$700, alongside other items.

As a result of the operation, Felistas Malambo (23), the wife of Cabangani Ndlovu, who is still at large, was arrested in Matsheumhlope. During the search, police recovered 17.5 kgs of burnt armoured cables, 3.5 kgs of copper windings, and 2.5 kgs of Tel-One drop concealed in a white sack under their bed.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said a combined total of 32.5 kilograms of copper cables were recovered.

“On the 2nd of November 2023, police received information to the effect that accused persons were terrorizing Matsheumhlope area by cutting ZETDC overhead Copper Cables. Acting upon the information given, the police officers proceeded to accused person Philani Nkala, a male adult aged 21 years of Matsheumhlope, Bulawayo where they conducted a search and managed to recover 11.5kgs of ZETDC overhead electricity copper cables under his bed stashed in a white sack, leading to his arrest. CID MFFU Bulawayo further interviewed the accused person who implicated hist accomplices Jeremiah Chitare, a male adult aged 26 years of Matsheumhlope, Bulawayo and Ntokozo Nkomazana, a male adult aged 21years of Matsheumhlope and they were subsequently arrested.

” The accused persons then led Detectives to a house in Matsheumhlope where other accused person Felistas Malambo Muchimba, a female adult aged 23 years and Cabangani Ndlovu the buyer of the copper cables reside as husband and wife. A search was conducted leading to the recovery of 17,5 kgs of burnt armoured cables, 3,5kgs of copper windings and 2,5kgs of Tel-One drop stashed in a white sack under their bed and Felistas Malambo Muchimba was subsequently arrested and the cables were recovered.

“Cabangani Ndlovu could not be located and is still at large. The recovered copper cables are all valued at US $700-00,” said Insp Ncube.

Inspector Ncube warned cable vandals and buyers about the serious consequences they would face, while thanking the community for their cooperation and support.

“Those people who vandalise ZEDTC cables, those who think of doing so and those who are buyers should seriously consider trying other legal business avenues as the long arm of the law is now hovering over their heads.

“Police would like also to appreciate the community of Matsheamhlophe and Bulawayo at large for working hand in hand with them,” said Insp Ncube.