9-month-old infant dies in inferno

Michael Magoronga

[email protected]

A MAKESHIFT house in Zvishavane caught fire and burnt a 9-month-old baby to death.

According to police, the incident, which occurred on 15 August 2023 around 1PM in Mandava suburb, left two others nursing injuries.

“The deceased’s mother went to take a bath leaving her 3-year-old son playing and the 9-month-old infant sleeping. Suddenly, the woman was informed by a neighbor that her house was on fire,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

With the help of neighbors, they managed to put out the fire but the baby had already died.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.