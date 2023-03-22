9 more cholera cases recorded in Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

NINE more suspected cholera cases have been detected in Zimbabwe during the past 24 hours.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that the new cases were reported in Beitbridge (four), Bikita (one) Chidodo (two) and Mbire (two).

“As of Tuesday, Zimbabwe has recorded 185 suspected cholera cases, 24 confirmed cases, 170 recoveries and one death,” read the report from the Ministry.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 was recorded on 12 February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province,

