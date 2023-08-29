90-year-old grandfather burnt beyond recognition

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 90-year-old grandfather of Muchakasimba Village in Guruve was burnt beyond recognition after the hut he was sleeping in caught fire on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the cause of fire is suspected to be malfunctioning of a 12-volts battery used for lighting.

On the fateful day, Irene Ganjani (65) who is wife to the deceased, Peter Ganjani (90), left home at around 5am to see her grandson at Mushongahande Village in Guruve.

Two grandsons aged 16 and 11 who were looking after their grandfather prepared supper, served him and went back to their homestead.

The pair left their grandfather in his hut eating while using lights connected directly to the 12-volts battery.

His son, Terrence Mutonzi (42), who lives about 150 metres away was coming out of his kitchen when he noticed flames on his father’s hut.

He rushed to the scene but the hut was already engulfed by the fire.

Mutonzi called out for help and was joined by villagers who helped in putting out the fire.

They discovered Peter’s body but it was beyond recognition. A police report was made and the Forensic Science Department attended the scene.