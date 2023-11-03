911 Band to debut at Theatre in the Park

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

FRESH from winning Chibuku Road to Fame 2023 title, 911 Band are set to stage their maiden performance at Theatre in the Park on November 10.

This is a major breakthrough for the group as it introduces itself to a wider and crossover audience at Theatre in the Park which also plays host to several acclaimed local and international plays.

But firstly, why the name 911 Band?

“We want to be the first band to come to thought when a need of entertainment emerges just as an emergency in the US people call 911 and here (in Zimbabwe), we want that to be a trend of a musical emergency,” said Taona Tiakudze aka TK the lead vocalist who also does the public relations for the self-managed group.

He said there are happy to perform in Harare for the first time.

“Well, we are so excited about our first show at Theatre in the Park and we looking forward to more business with the Theatre in the Park as well as other new opportunities that are coming our way,” he said.

Depending on the number of shows coming their way, the group might consider relocating to Harare although three of their members are studying music at Midlands State University.

“I guess we will have to have a base in Harare and a base in Gweru because some of the members including myself are still at the Midlands State University. But we wouldn’t mind a donor so that we have a house in Harare,” he said.

The 911 Band comprises of Taona Tiakudze, Matthew Mabengo aka Migobass on bass, Tinaishe Mugari (hotsticks) drummer, Peniel Kariteni (pennystrings) acoustic guitarist, Clemence Shirichena (cleanbird) lead guitarist and Tanatswa Yotama the keyboardist.

The group is yet to release their debut album a requisition for group to participate in the Chibuku Road to Fame.

“An album is still in the making and perfection and at this concert we will sample two to three songs from our upcoming album due out later this year but most of the songs on this show will be cover songs,” he said.

The group was founded initially in 2019 and was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic before they regrouped in 2021.

The versatile group plays music for everyone insofar as covers are concerned but it identifies with Afro fusion.

And it is easy to see why the group is inspired by several musicians from Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Oliver Mtukudzi, Mokoomba and Travellers band also from Gweru.

But what sets 911 Band from the rest is that it’s not “just a band but a musical enterprise, hence our key values are professionalism and integrity.”

He added: “We have set ourselves as a company and the money we got we invested in our sound and transportation.”

TK said those who will attend can expect nothing short of thrilling experience at the concert.

“We want to appreciate our fans and families for their steadfast commitment to supporting us this far and we pray that God makes them flourish and live long to see us shine till the end,” he said.

Daves Guzha the producer of Rooftop Promotions who runs Theatre in the Park said the venue has always been a space and platform to herald new and upcoming artistes.

Guzha urged music lovers to come in their numbers and support 911 Band as they begin their career in the mainstream music scene.

