91st birthday celebration of granny in Nyabane Village sparks joy and unity

A REMARKABLE 91-year-old grandmother celebrated her milestone birthday in style on 28 December 2024 at her Nyabane village homestead. The vibrant celebration, masterfully organised by her son, Meluleki Maranatha Mhlanga, and his wife, Nontobeko Patience Mhlanga, left the community in awe of the joyous occasion.

The celebration was elevated to new heights with a sleek, 21st-century flair, making it a truly unforgettable experience in a rural setting. The event’s success was attributed to the expertise of various professionals, including Dumi Events, who crafted the stunning décor and catering; a live band of producers from Botswana, which included Kuseri Kumakili, popularly known as Kudzi of KK Studios in Gaborone; a Zimbabwean international saxophonist based in Botswana, Mr Andrew Chinganga, who has performed in Italy, Germany, and many other countries; and Pastor Mafu of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe (PAOZ), who delivered an electrifying performance. Roxtonic Media provided top-notch photography and videography services, and the charismatic poet Obert Dube skillfully hosted the ceremony as the master of ceremonies.

Ennes Mathuma Mhlanga (née Ncube) was born on 8 August 1933 at Nyabane. She married Makhosi Lot Mhlanga in 1954, marking 70 years of marriage this year. The couple was blessed with seven children, of whom their first-born, Shadreck Mhlanga, died in Zambia during the liberation struggle. The second-born, Angel Mhlanga, passed away last year. The surviving children are Senaniso, Simangele, Melusi, Meluleki Maranatha, and Sifiso Mhlanga.

Mrs Mhlanga, nicknamed “NaNgondo,” was lavished with praise for her tireless efforts and dedication to raising her children. Even today, she can still read and write, as she wrote some of the invitation letters for her birthday.

Among the invited guests were Chief Somfula Sikhathini, Councillor Ephraim Dube, and Mr Jonathan Ndlovu.

“NaNgondo, we wish you many more years in this life. At the age of 91, you can still manage to plough and uproot weeds from the fields. May you remain blessed with this energy you have today until you reach 100 years,” said Mr Ephraim Moyo, the Ward 17 Councillor.

Marking the end of the event, 20 grannies from the surrounding homesteads received presents of blankets from Mr and Mrs Maranatha.