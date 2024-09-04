Alliance Française de Bulawayo partners with Mould Them Young Africa Trust to teach French to local children

Amos Mpofu [email protected]

ALLIANCE Française de Bulawayo and Mould Them Young Africa (MTY) Trust have recently begun teaching French to (MTY) children following a Memorandum of Understanding signed on 11 April.

Their agreement aims to benefit the children by laying a strong foundation in French and enhancing the children communication skills for future academic and professional opportunities.

The inaugural French learning sessions for MTY children took place from 19 to 30 August. As this is the first attempt, the programme is still being adjusted to fit a consistent approach. Sessions will be scheduled during school holidays.

MTY Trust empowers young minds through creative learning methodologies, helping them achieve their full academic, social, emotional, and physical potential.

The trust’s founder and executive director, Mrs Phathisiwe Ngwenya, noted that the initiative has positively impacted the children’s French language learning.

“It’s amazing that the children can now speak basic French. If they can visit a French-speaking community, they can greet people and ask a few questions. We’re thrilled that our agreement with Alliance Française is showing results and laying a strong foundation. We also joined with 18 children from different homes during learning, in our group,” said Mrs Ngwenya.

She said learning other languages is part of the organization’s 4 H (head, hands, heart, and health) skills package and helps broaden the children’s horizons.

“Proficiency in multiple languages is essential in our interconnected world. By mastering French, students will enhance their communication skills and broaden their horizons, paving the way for future global success. We believe every child has potential and is a vital resource for building strong, resilient communities. We empower them to work and produce with their hands, be compassionate with their hearts, and prioritise their health. Our focus is on the four Hs: head, hands, heart, and health,” she said.

In an interview, the Head of office for Alliance Française de Bulawayo, Mr William Ripaud, described this effort as a significant milestone in advancing educational equity and empowerment in Bulawayo and beyond.

“By joining forces with Mould Them Young Africa Trust (MTY) to promote French language education in Bulawayo, we are breaking down barriers and opening doors of opportunity for countless children in need. As these young learners embark on their linguistic journey, they carry with them the promise of a brighter, more connected future, where language is no longer a barrier but a bridge to endless possibilities,” he said.

Mr Ripaud noted that at the heart of the partnership with MTY Trust is a deep-seated belief in every child’s potential to become a catalyst for positive change in their communities and beyond.

He added that he noticed almost 90 percent of the children enjoyed the experience and learned the basics of the language.

“We introduced the language to the kids using methods they enjoy the most, and approximately 90 percent of them learned the basics of French by the end of the session. It went well, and I can’t recall any challenges we encountered. We haven’t finalised the regular schedule yet, but we agreed to use school holidays for teaching, as we’ll be conducting lessons in schools during term time. While waiting for the holidays, we’ve equipped the MTY teachers with the basics they need to keep teaching the kids,” he said.

Ms Cwebile Tshuma, a social worker supporting Emthunzini Wethemba home, praised MTY Trust for providing this opportunity to their children.

She said the exposure will broaden the kids’ opportunities and potential.

“We are grateful that MTY Trust and Alliance Française developed this programme and appreciate the support from well-wishers who facilitated the transportation of the children from August 19th to 30th to the Alliance Française offices in Suburbs. The children were eager to learn and showed determination from day one. This exposure to French will increase their access to educational resources and programs, enhancing their opportunities for scholarships and grants as they grow and build their careers,” she said.

She added that the children were thrilled with the opportunity provided to them.

She said, “Some children remarked that they couldn’t believe they had added another international language to their list. They confessed that it seemed difficult at first, but as the days went by, it became easier and more interesting. They were excited to talk to each other and even sing songs in French.”

“One kid said, ‘Now I am convinced that nothing is impossible if one is determined. This was a wonderful learning experience. Although we study French at school, learning in this different environment with kids from other places made it easier and more interesting. We learned additional words and songs, and it was all fun. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for us to learn French, which will be useful as I grow up,’” said Ms Tshuma.