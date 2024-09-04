Mpox- all you need to know about the global outbreak

Online writer

Mpox (formerly known as monkey pox) is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus, which belongs to the same family as the smallpox virus. The disease was first identified in 1958 in monkeys used for research, and the first human case was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Recent Outbreak Overview:

1. Global Spread:

o Mpox outbreaks have historically been confined to Central and West Africa, but in 2022, the virus began spreading more widely outside these regions, marking a significant shift. By 2023, cases had been reported in numerous countries across different continents, including Europe and the Americas.

2. Symptoms:

o Symptoms of Mpox are similar to smallpox but generally milder. They include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. A characteristic rash often develops, starting with flat lesions that progress to raised bumps, then to pustules, and finally scabs.

3. Transmission:

o Mpox is primarily spread through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids. It can also be transmitted through respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact or through contact with contaminated materials. While the virus can infect a wide range of hosts, including animals, human-to-human transmission is the primary concern during outbreaks.

4. Control Measures:

o Vaccination with the smallpox vaccine, which is also effective against Mpox, is one of the primary measures used to control outbreaks. The smallpox vaccine is not routinely given anymore, so vaccination efforts have been ramped up in affected regions.

o Public health measures include isolation of infected individuals, contact tracing, and public awareness campaigns to educate people on how to prevent the spread of the disease.

5. Current Situation:

o As of 2024, efforts continue to control and mitigate the spread of Mpox. Public health agencies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are monitoring the situation closely and providing guidance on preventive measures and treatments.

6. Treatment:

o There is no specific antiviral treatment for Mpox, but supportive care can help manage symptoms. In severe cases, antiviral medications used for smallpox may be considered. The disease generally resolves on its own, but medical care is important to manage complications and secondary infections.

The outbreak of Mpox has highlighted the importance of global surveillance and response systems in controlling infectious diseases and preventing their spread across borders. Efforts are ongoing to understand the virus better and to improve public health responses to future outbreaks.

Sources: World Health Organisation (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)