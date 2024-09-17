45 year – old man to be sentenced for theft

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 45 year – old man from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo who allegedly broke into a vehicle in the CBD in February this year and stole valuables worth US$90 is set to be sentenced tomorrow.

Dominic Zulu (45), who is believed to be part of a criminal syndicate operating in the CBD allegedly followed the complainant using another vehicle around town until he parked the vehicle to conduct his business.

According to court records Zulu broke into Mr Nqobizitha Ncube’s car and stole a Nokia C20 phone.

Zulu was convicted of Theft from car as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 at the conclusion of the trial after the state had led 3 witness by Tredgold Magistrate Mrs Evia Matura.

The prosecutor Mr Mehluli Ndlovu said the incident happened on the date at 3pm when Mr Ncube parked his motor vehicle along Jason Moyo between 3rd and 4th Avenue.

“During Mr Ncube’s absence Zulu gained entry into the car. Whilst inside the car he stole the phone and went away and was later apprehended by detectives when he came back to the scene with the help on the public,” Mr Ndlovu said.

During the court trial one of the witnesses Mr Lunda Moyo who observed Zulu breaking into the car said he was instructed to guard the vehicle by Mr Ncube.

Mr Moyo upon realising that Zulu had broken into the vehicle then confronted him, before he tried to flee.

Mr Moyo pursued him until he got to an alleged getaway vehicle, where his accomplice pulled out a knife and tried to stab Mr Moyo.

A crowd that had gathered at the scene meted instant justice on the man. Mr Moyo called Mr Ncube to inform him of what had transpired.

