94-year-old woman dies in house inferno

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 94-year-old granny from Gwanda was burnt beyond recognition after her house caught fire.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in Mtshabezi Village on June 12.

“On 12 June at around 6AM, a neighbour heard noise coming from the homestead of Nanzeni Mlandu (94). She went to check and found that Mlandu’s house was on fire. The roof had already collapsed and Mlandu’s had been burnt.

“The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. Mlandu’s body was taken to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital,” she said.

Insp Mangena said investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. She appealed to members of the public with information that could assist in the investigations to contact the police.

@DubeMatutu