Call for community radios to prioritise gender sensitive programming

Thupeyo Muleya – Beitbridge Bureau

THE National Association of Community Broadcasting (NACB) has called on the country’s 14 licenced community radio stations to prioritise gender programming in their respective areas.

NACB secretary, Ms Yvonne Buzwane, who is also Radio Bukalanga manager, said community radios have a great role to play in demystifying gender stereotypes in society.

She made the remarks in an interview on the side lines of the gender sensitive reporting training workshop for community radios and media personnel in Harare on Wednesday.

The training programme is being funded by the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Zimbabwe office.

“The hope is that all community radios and the media will be able to deliver gender just, relevant, and responsive gender mainstreaming in the communities they serve,” she said.

“We are training different people, including their managers, so that they can then improve on broadcasting gender inclusive content. You will note that most of these are located in marginalised areas where gender justice issues are one of the major challenges”.