95 percent local content for ZTN Prime

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

NEWLY launched television channel ZTN Prime which is under the Zimpapers stable is set to have 95 percent local content showcased.

The channel was launched on Tuesday on DStv Channel 294.

ZTN head of production Rudo Tammy Hove said they were excited to have finally launched the channel.

She said it will showcase thrilling programmes that will up the country’s game in broadcasting.

“ZTN Prime is a fully-fledged 24-hour general entertainment channel.

Viewers should expect 95 percent of local content as we’ve been working with a lot of local content creators around Zimbabwe.

“We have content from around the country with Bulawayo being the host of Days at Ekasi which will be presented by Mzoe 7.

This is something that we’re very proud of.

We want to explore Zimbabwe as a whole, not just Harare.

“As we progress, we’ll go to other cities and towns to get content,” she said.

Hove said their main aim is to ensure the world at large consumes Zimbabwean productions.

“Our vision for 2022 is pushing local content and putting it on the map as we’re engaging a range of local producers to promote their works.

It’s been great working with local content creators and they’re excited to have their works finally on TV.

What’s amazing is that they now have a platform to showcase their work.”

Quizzed if they have sufficient content, Hove said: “A lot of producers have been sitting on their content for years so we’ve got plenty plus content.

“We’re impressed with the quality of content that we’ve received thus far and urge more content producers to submit their works to us for consideration,” said Hove.

She said ZTN Prime is a mind-blowing television channel with amazing content.

On the technical aspect, she said they are working with the best camera crew and producers and are excited to have people finally watching what they have been working on for years.

– @mthabisi_mthire