962 to graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

Some of the students graduating at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

THE Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic is today holding its 41st annual graduation where 962 graduates are set to be capped by Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira who is representing the Minister Professor Amon Murirwa.

This year’s graduation is being held under the theme “Promoting innovation and industrialisation through a transformed curriculum.

A total of 681 students are graduating from the teacher education division and 281 from the technical division.

Under teacher education students are drawn from the Diploma in Education (Secondary Sciences) Intake 2 and the Diploma in Education (Primary) intakes 50 (General) and Intake 15 (ECD).

Under the Diploma in Education (Secondary Sciences) 105 students are graduating from the class of May 2019- 2022 and 10 students are graduating from the class of May 2018 to 2021.

Under the Diploma in Education (Primary) 315 students are graduating from the intake 50 class of January 2020 to 2022 ans six are graduating under the intake 49 class of September 2018-2021.

240 students are graduating from the Intake 15 class of January 2020-2022.

Five students are graduating from the Intake 14 class of September 2018-2021.

