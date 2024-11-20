Bulawayo CPU Partners with NGOs to Promote Flood Safety Awareness Ahead of Rainy Season

Amos Mpofu – [email protected]

BULAWAYO’s Civil Protection Unit (CPU), in partnership with various civil society organisations, conducted important awareness campaigns on Thursday last week and this Monday to educate residents on flood safety as the rainy season sets in.

The campaign, held on Thursday and Monday, was supported by a range of stakeholders, including the World Food Programme, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Africa Ahead, Danish Church Aid (DCA), and the Bulawayo City Fire and Ambulance Services.

Running under the theme “Empowering Communities for a Resilient Future,” the initiative began in Nketa and expanded to areas such as Emganwini, Munyoro, Nkulumane, and Pumula. On Monday, the campaign reached the eastern suburbs and high-density areas in the city centre.

The timing of this campaign is crucial, as the rainy season is expected to bring not only relief from the drought caused by El Niño but also an increased risk of intense rainfall and flash floods. As the weather patterns grow increasingly unpredictable, the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) and its partners are taking proactive steps to ensure that the nation is well-prepared for potential flooding.

In an interview with The Chronicle, Director of the CPU, Mr Nathan Nkomo, discussed the dual nature of the current rainy season. While the rains are welcomed after the devastating drought, they bring their own set of challenges, particularly the risk of destructive storms and flash floods.

“We are in the middle of recovering from the El Niño-induced drought, and these rains offer hope for food security and agricultural recovery. However, they also come with strong winds and storms that have already caused significant damage—more than 157 schools have had their roofs blown off. The government, along with its partners, must now work quickly to put in place recovery programmes for the affected communities,” Mr Nkomo said.

He also expressed optimism about the multi-sectoral approach to the current flood preparedness efforts.

“We’ve developed a contingency plan that we believe will help manage the risks of these weather extremes. If we follow the measures outlined in the document, we should be able to reduce the number of people affected and minimise damage to lives and property,” he added.

The awareness campaigns featured key safety messages from local authorities. Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube and his deputy, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, spoke to the gathered crowds, highlighting critical flood safety measures. One of their main points was the danger of crossing flooded rivers or streams.

“Residents should never attempt to cross flooded streams or rivers, and we advise against driving through submerged bridges. Floods can be deadly, and it’s important to stay clear of flood-prone areas like drainage channels,” said Inspector Ncube.

“We also recommend that people ensure proper drainage in their homes, including creating weep holes in perimeter walls, to allow rainwater to flow safely away.”

The police also warned that flooding could affect even areas that are not usually prone to it, urging people to stay vigilant and take precautions against unexpected weather events.

One resident from Nkulumane, Mr Msomali Dube, attended the campaign and spoke about the importance of the initiative.

“This is a very thoughtful move by the Civil Protection Unit and its partners. In the past, many people have fallen victim to floods simply because they didn’t know the risks. I remember last year, a man tragically drowned when he tried to cross a flooded river with his donkey cart. Both the man and his donkeys were swept away. If he had known the dangers, perhaps this tragedy could have been avoided,” Mr Dube said.

The CPU’s campaign aims to foster a culture of preparedness and resilience among residents, especially in high-risk areas. By engaging directly with communities, the Civil Protection Unit hopes to ensure that residents are aware of the risks posed by the rainy season and know how to respond appropriately.