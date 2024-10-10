Zimbabwean talent shines in global Film with “Svetuka Soundtrack” contribution

Mthabisi Tshuma

ZIMBABWEAN artistes have collaborated with their counterparts from across Africa on a music riddim that serves as the soundtrack for an international film titled Africa Day ‘24 – Year of Education.

The Resurrection Riddim is part of the documentary film, incorporating insights from international partners within the Education and Cultural Creative Industries (CCI). This film addresses the alarming issue of nearly 100 million out-of-school children and youths across Africa and emphasises the need to build effective educational systems that include the CCI, aiming for quality learning that transcends traditional classrooms.

The Svetuka Soundtrack honours the Zimbabwean beat producers behind the Resurrection album and highlights the urgent need for quality education for all, ensuring that the original foundations are preserved while building upon the roots of African systems.

Zimbabwean artistes featured on the project include Lady Squanda (Harare), Elder Tafie (Zvishavane), Dyllano (Harare), Ellyna (Gweru), Bovas (Bulawayo), Vacy Fire (Chipinge), and Gunmaster (Kwekwe). Other participating African artistes include Mr Konscious (Botswana), Ngizzah BlakSmok (Malawi), Optik Phyba (Malawi), and Skpado (Rwanda).

Dr Empress Rose Green, director of the film, expressed that the riddim and its message align perfectly with the film’s objectives, which aim to highlight the importance of the Resurrection Riddim project.

“As a deeply committed humanitarian and multilingual internationalist, collaborating on this project was a natural choice for me. My work within these circles reflects my dedication to the community. Spoken word is the ideal genre for addressing controversial subjects. A project that promotes social change and examines human interactions to transform cultural and social institutions over time is of great relevance, as it seeks to make a significant impact on society,” said Dr Green.



Andrew Musoni, also known as Hard Mashona Boss, shared that the riddim aims to combat drug abuse, born out of a need to revitalise monotonous drug abuse campaigns.

“The Resurrection Riddim symbolises positivity and hope. We are pleased that the government is actively addressing drug abuse and domestic issues, including a fund from Sweden aimed at tackling these problems. We hope the government recognises our efforts and equips us to educate the public about these pressing issues.

“Music has the power to create significant change. We believe in promoting positivity through our work, as media can greatly influence a generation and a nation,” said Hard Mashona Boss.

“Our approach involved gathering artistes from various backgrounds to voice their perspectives, starting with drug campaign workshops followed by Riddim launches. All performing artistes focus on the vices of drug abuse. Dr Empress Rose Green has been a close collaborator, actively engaging with us and showcasing a keen interest in African talent, particularly from Zimbabwe,” he added.

Tinashe Zekiya, aka Abra Nash of African Bred Recording Artistes (ABRA TRIBE), known for collaborations with Red Rat from Jamaica on the Rise Up Zimbabwe track, stated that the riddim aims to inspire hope and positivity.

“Hard Mashona Boss has united artistes and producers from diverse backgrounds to create a unique sound that addresses social issues and promotes change. The objectives of the Resurrection Riddim project include inspiring hope and positivity, promoting social change and awareness, providing a platform for artistic expression and collaboration, showcasing African talent and culture, and creating a sustainable music ecosystem to support artists and producers,” said Abra Nash. – @mthabisi_mthire