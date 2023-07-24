A bittersweet battle: The struggle for Lady Stanley Cemetery

Sikhumbuzo Moyo – [email protected]

AS Bulawayo grapples with the reality of limited burial space, Lady Stanley Cemetery, the sacred resting place for outstanding persons from the city, has granted only three burial requests out of at least 15 that have been made since January.

Amid this backdrop, a poignant tale of the late radio personality and esteemed senior citizen, Elizabeth Makhalisa, who died aged 94 on 29 June, has stirred emotions and ignited a fierce battle. Known for her renowned “Abancane Qha” programme on Radio Two, she touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on the Bulawayo and Zimbabwean community.

Makhalisa’s family longed to honour her memory at the Lady Stanley Cemetery, yet the coveted spot seemed elusive. In response to the family’s claims of being denied this right, Bulawayo City Council clarified that each application is meticulously assessed based on set criteria, irrespective of the applicant’s status.

“Qualifications have been reviewed over the years in view of the dwindling burial space and tightened to bestow honour to those residents whose philanthropic role has impacted the residents of Bulawayo in no uncertain terms. Such luminaries are not just popular but their works speak for themselves with no shadow of a doubt such that the city can bestow such an honour,” said council spokesperson Mrs Nesisa Mpofu.

Mrs Mpofu said council assessment criteria policy used in the selection of persons to be buried in the prominent and distinguished pioneer residents’ cemeteries is that the person must have resided in Bulawayo for a continuous period of 20 years as a ratepayer, the person must have made an outstanding contribution to the well-being of the community as a whole in one or more fields of social activities such as civic matters, education, religious or business leadership, sport, charity, journalism, outstanding donation (in kind/cash), outstanding trade unionism, leadership inventions benefiting the community and any other outstanding contribution as may be deemed appropriate from time to time or the person is a spouse of a deceased person already buried in such cemetery under the premise that behind any great man or woman, there is his or her spouse.

Naison Twala was the last person to be buried at the shrine and a formal write-up was presented for consideration, said Mrs Mpofu.

Yet, the tale of Makhalisa’s request took an unfortunate turn, leading the family to lay her to rest at Luveve Cemetery. Spokesperson Mr Godfrey Jowa expressed their disappointment, accusing the local authority of unprofessionalism.

“I wrote to council and explained to them the works that ugogo did but they would have none of it. Instead they told us to come back on Monday which was impossible because that was the day we had arranged to bury her so we ended up going to Luveve Cemetery,” said Mr Jowa.

The Makhalisa family’s request letter eloquently recounted her profound contributions as an educationist, radio personality, and community leader. Her pioneering work in education, her influential role in radio drama, and her dedication to the Catholic Church were undeniable testaments to her impact.

They said as an educationist, Makhalisa was involved in the quest for better working conditions for teachers in Rhodesia as part of RATA (Rhodesia African Teachers Association) in the 1960s and 1970s. She served in the committees of RATA in a male-dominated environment at the time.

She was also a well-known actress and had a prominent role in the Ndebele radio drama called Sakhelene Zinini which ran for more than 10 years.

“In the 1980s she was among the pioneers of the New Approach to Teaching in the Infants Department. Their title in the schools was teacher-in-charge (TICs). Many TICs in the schools were trained and led by that initial group which she led.

“Within the Catholic Church, she had a prominent role in the Mpopoma area leading ladies in many areas.

“In our view, she is deserving of this honour. Given that we have been gathering for two days already we would appreciate an early decision, preferably over the weekend so that we can bury her on Monday,” reads the request letter by the Makhalisa family.

Despite the family’s contention, the council refuted claims of denial, citing their willingness to assist. With communication challenges and unfulfilled requirements, the matter remained unresolved, leaving Makhalisa’s final resting place a contentious issue.

“The claim is not true. The family was advised to submit a write-up for consideration as per council policy. The initial request made via the WhatsApp platform on Saturday, July 1, 2023 was duly responded to wherein guidance of what was required on the application was given. Unfortunately, the individual dealt with seemed unforthcoming.

“Council intention in such instances is to assist as much as possible with such applications so that an appropriate decision and feedback is given expeditiously, as has been done with other applications received. The request therefore was not turned down as council had expected the family to come through with the advised write-up on Monday, July 3, 2023,” said Mrs Mpofu.