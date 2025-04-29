‘A champion of peace, compassion’…President celebrates Pope’s legacy

President Mnangagwa prepares to sign the Book of Condolences for Pope Francis while Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira (right) and Holy See Ambassador to Zimbabwe Bishop Janusz Stanislaw Urbanczyk look on at the Apostolic Nunciature in Harare yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Pope Francis was a shepherd of peace, compassion and humility and his life was a true testament to the values of mercy, inclusion and unwavering faith, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this yesterday after signing the late pontiff’s Book of Condolences in Harare. He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira.

He was welcomed by Holy See Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Archbishop Janusz Stanislaw Urbanczyk.

Pope Francis succumbed to a stroke and irreversible cardiovascular collapse on Easter Monday last week at the age of 88, plunging the Christian community into a period of mourning.

He was laid to rest on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, President Mnangagwa said as a Christian country, Zimbabwe was joining the rest of the world in commiserating with the Roman Catholic Church.

“I have come representing the people of Zimbabwe to pass our condolences as a country following the death of Pope Francis.

“As you know, Zimbabwe is a Christian country so . . . I am passing my condolences representing Zimbabwe to the Pope’s family and representatives of the Catholic Church.

“All Christians across the world are in mourning notwithstanding if they are or they are not Catholic . . . I myself am not Catholic but I am sympathising with them because God is for us all,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the pontiff’s wisdom and exemplary leadership across the Christian divide had transcended borders and inspired multitudes globally.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, it is with deep sorrow and heartfelt respect that I extend my condolences on the passing on of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

“As a shepherd of peace, compassion and humility, his life was a testament to the values of mercy, inclusion and unwavering faith.

“His words and actions inspired millions across the entire world, transcending borders and beliefs.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace and may his legacy of love, hope, humility and inclusion continue to guide humanity for generations to come,” he said.

Following the Pope’s death, the College of Cardinals, comprising senior Catholic clergy, many appointed by Pope Francis himself, will elect the next pontiff.

To be eligible, a candidate must be a baptised, male Roman Catholic, though since time immemorial, the cardinals have exclusively selected someone from their ranks.

There are more than 240 cardinals worldwide.

Cardinals below the age of 80 when the pontiff dies or resigns, vote in what is known as the papal conclave.

To prevent outside influence, the conclave locks itself in the Sistine Chapel and deliberates on potential successors.

The College of Cardinals typically has 120 electors but currently, has 135 eligible voters.

In the papal election, cardinals cast secret ballots overseen by nine randomly selected cardinals.

A two-thirds majority is required to elect a new pope, with voting continuing until a candidate reaches this threshold.

After each round of voting, the ballots are burned with chemicals, producing coloured smoke that signals the outcome; black smoke indicates no decision, while white smoke announces the election of a new pontiff.

Once a pope is elected, a senior cardinal formally announces the new pope’s name from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica.