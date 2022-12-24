A Christmas not to forget at Palace Hotel

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AS festivities leading up to Christmas and the New Year’s Day reach fever pitch, premier hospitality joint, Palace Hotel is ready to house guests and patrons as it has lined up a stellar cohort of local artistes to entertain fun-lovers.

The establishment has in the past hosted immense crowd-pulling entertainers that have shut down roads leading to other leisure spots and these include Enzo Ishall, Jah Master, Bev and Jah Signal.

In an interview, the hotel’s proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said they are ready to give Bulawayo a Christmas to remember.

“This festive season, we are ramping things up with more entertainment for Bulawayo. Besides good food, we will be lining up artistes from both Bulawayo and Harare. We want to maintain the high standards that we have set after revamping the place last year.

“Music lovers will be spoilt for choice as we sing Christmas carols with Iyasa, Mzoe7, Jah Signal and Andy Muridzo. We want to ensure that our patrons have a great festive season and end the year on a high note,” said Gandiwa.

Besides the affordability of shows, Palace Hotel is known for high quality customer service and an ever-friendly owner Gandiwa who takes time to mingle with his guests.

Palace Hotel has more than 60 exquisite luxurious suites which according to management are very affordable. A lot of tourists and visitors from other cities usually find themselves a second home within the hotel’s walls.

Gandiwa has created employment for more than 160 people in Bulawayo.

The festive season is one of the most-productive times for event promoters and Gandiwa does not want to be left behind. –@eMKlass_49