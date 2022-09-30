A city on the grow, new mall opens doors in Bulawayo

Peter Matika, Business Reporter

A NEW mall, BL Fountain, that seeks to accommodate small to medium enterprises is set for official opening in Bulawayo tomorrow.

Situated opposite Bulawayo Central Police Station in the Central Business District, the new facility has 77 cubicles that seek to cater for small businesses that desperately need decent working space.

The mall is a two-week long project that was facilitated by Apostle Lillian Bwanya of Spirit Filled Ministries and so far, will only accommodate 32 occupants.

“The vision is to have a one-stop-centre that will accommodate all businesses, especially small to medium enterprises. We hope to have completed the project by the end of the year so that the mall is fully utilized,” he said in a brief interview.

The development of the mall has cost an estimated US$30K so far, said Mr Franklin Chikwana who is part of the team overseeing development of the mall.

“We are seeking to assist our city fathers as well as the Government to develop our country. This project was overseen by the apostle and will definitely go a long way in assisting our country to attaining a middle-income economy by the year 2030,” said Mr Chikwana.

He said they hoped to turn the city into a ‘dream’ destination of choice for business and tourists.

“There are a lot of people who have business ideas but have no office space or a place to operate from, hence the growing number of vendors. We want to pride ourselves as a clean city, something that we were once known for,” said Mr Chikwana.