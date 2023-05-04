A daughter’s prayer.

Dearest daughter, pray this prayer with me today.

Father God, I come before you as your daughter, a daughter of Jerusalem. I know that You are a God of love, help me to be aware that You love me more than anyone else and that I do not have to go in search of love in the wrong places. Holy Spirit, help me to put You first, to feast on Your love, let me get be captivated by Your love on oh God, You and in me and me in You. Help me to realize that I am not lonely because I have You. All that I need for this life is in you, Lord.

Help me to walk in Your will, in Your plan for my life so that Your perfect will be done in my life.

I desire to remain pure before You, to live a holy life, sanctified and set apart for Your use. Help me to have dignity, self-control, holiness, and vision. Help me my God not to succumb to peer pressure and the pressure of social media and media literature. I confess that as Your child my life is crucified with Christ nevertheless, I live yet it’s not I that lives but Christ lives in and through me, and the life which I now live I live by faith, power, and strength of the son of God who gave His life for me.

Father, give me godly friends and acquaintances that will encourage me to live for You and to serve You with all my heart, soul, strength, and mind. Remove everyone in my life that desires to influence me to walk in idleness, sinning, worldliness, and ungodly relationships. Keep me from conforming to the world my Father.

I pray that as you prepare me for marriage, let a shift take place in the spirit. Help me to attain the spiritual stature of a wife. Help me to build a good character and let me be healed in my emotions. Thank you, my God in Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

By Bishop Prophet Dr. B. S. Chiza – Eagle Life Assembly.

