A former teacher donate football kits to Amavevane

Innocent KuriraSports Reporter

DIASPORAN Mbusi Dube began his mission to donate 22 sets of football kits in and around Bulawayo with a visit to the popular social football club, Amavevane, whom he blessed with a playing kit and two soccer balls.

Dube is a former sports teacher at Plumtree High School and a football referee who is now based in the United Kingdom.

“The uniforms were given by Kidz Kit which is an organization based in Birmingham. They are meant to be donated to developing countries. I have got about 22 sets of kits which l will be donating in the rural areas as well.

“We are going to donate to schools around Bulawayo and we are looking forward to having Milton and the other three schools in the western areas being beneficiaries. From there l will be going to my rural area in Kezi then from there l will go to Plumtree and also donate to primary schools,” said Dube.

Despite being a social football club, Amavevane once ran a Division Two side that produced the likes of former Motor Action and national team striker Musa Mguni, former Chapungu and Highlanders player Dalisizwe Dlamini, former AmaZulu, Highlanders, national Under-20 and 23 forward Mgcini Mhlophe, former Njube Sundowns, Highlanders midfielder Stanford Collymore Ncube, ex AmaZulu, Highlanders and the national team left winger Vusa Sgcebhe Nyoni as well as ex Zimbabwe Saints and Hwange striker Sisa Mandala Moyo.

Amavevane plays in the Golden Oldies Social Soccer League. [email protected]