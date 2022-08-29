A game of two halves…Highlanders win battle of the cities against a fighting Caps United

Highlanders were the better side in the second half and they punished Caps United after the Harare side ran out of steam. — Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders FC 2-1 CAPS United

FOR a moment, Highlanders fans feared that the football club they love so dearly was going to suffer the indignity of losing to a Caps United side that did not train all week after The Green Machine went into the halftime break leading 0-1, but a second half performance turned the despair into joy, thanks to the goals from Devine Mhindirira and Washington Navaya.

The visitors put up a brave fight in the first half but ran out of steam in the second half, giving Bosso a way back into the match

To make matters worse, Caps United had to finish the game with 10-men after substitute Marshall Machazane received a red card with just three minutes on the pitch. Machazane was given a straight red-card in the 85th minute for a bad tackle on Washington Navaya.

Having taken the game to the hosts in the opening stages of the match, Makepekepe took their foot off the pedal and were duly punished.

The win gave Highlanders the crown of “victors of the battle of the cities”. The victory saw Bosso remain on sixth position on the log with 38 points while Caps United remained in 12th place.

The fixture had been in doubt with Caps United players threatening not to fulfil the assignment over unpaid salaries and allowances.

The odds were against the visitors but surprisingly they scored first after 34 minutes through a William Manondo well taken shot that proved how good the goal poacher has been, in the midst of chaos in his team.

Manondo broke the deadlock after capitalising on a Darlington Mukuli blunder at the back.

Mukuli attempted a back pass which was intercepted by Manondo who rifled home for his 15th league goal.

Highlanders were the better side in the second half. Devine Mhindirira scored the equaliser in the 49th minute after getting to the end of a ball from Lynoth Chikuhwa.

Washington Navaya got the winner for Bosso after 78 minutes, tapping home a Godfrey Makaruse cross.

Highlanders assistant coach Joel Luphahla admitted his side had a terrible first half but was happy with how his charges reacted in the second half.

“It was a difficult game. I thought the boys did well in the second half. It was beautiful to watch. I am sure that in the first half our movement was not good and our confidence was low. It’s expected when as a player you are not sure if you will play or not. For the boys to tune up the mentality in the second half was difficult but we are happy that as a club we have got three points. We have to go back and sort out what we did wrong in the first half,” said Luphahla.

His opposite number Lloyd Chitembwe was full of praise for the effort put by his charges.

“We are talking of a team that never had any training sessions. For them to give me this gutsy performance, I thought they did very well. These are good experiences as far as I am concerned.

“I am sure the boys will get stronger and stronger in such situations. I would like to give it to them. They came here, they fought considering we never trained. I think they deserved some special praise. If the players can show this kind of commitment they deserve praise,” said Chitembwe.

Though both sides failed to create clear cut chances, the first half was brought to life by Mhindirira and Joel Ngodzo whose midfield artistry got fans applauding.

Teams

Highlanders

Ariel Sibanda, Rahman Kutsanzira, Devine Mhindirira, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Ray Lunga( Washington Navaya 75 mins), Nqobizitha Masuku, Godfrey Makaruse, Andrew Mbeba, Stanley Ngala, Darlington Mukuli (Bukhosi Sibanda 88 mins) , Mbongeni Ndlovu

Caps United

Tonderai Mateyaunga (Tatenda Munditi 55 mins), Patrick Musaka, Kenneth Bulaji, Pawell Govere ( Marshall Machazane 82 mins), Valentine Musarurwa, Devon Chafa, Joel Ngodzo (Blessing Sarupinda 50 mins) , Phineas Bamusi, Emmanuel Mandiranga, Clive Rupiya, William Manondo — @innocentskizoe