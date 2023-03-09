A girlfriend, an okapi knife and blood

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police in Tsholotsho a fortnight ago arrested a man for stabbing another man in the stomach with a knife in the stomach, over an altercation over a girlfriend.

Police confirmed the arrest of Melusi Ncube in connection with the case of attempted murder.

They posted a statement concerning the issue on their official Twitter page saying: “Melusi Ncube was arrested in connection with a case of attempted murder in which a man (42) was stabbed with an okapi knife in the stomach after a misunderstanding over a girlfriend.”

Ncube’s age was not given in the statement and is expected to appear in court to answer for a charge of attempted murder.

 

 

