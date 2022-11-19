A glass ceiling shattered…Prof Doreen Zandile Moyo installed as Gwanda State University Vice Chancellor

Gwanda State University Chancellor President Mnangagwa congratulates Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo after her installation as Vice Chancellor of the university at the institution's inaugural graduation ceremony in Matabelaland South province yesterday.- Picture Eliah Saushoma

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

In 1965, two teachers based in Gwanda, the late Willian George Senda and Ellah Senda-Ndlovu conceived a child and christened her Doreen Zandile Senda.

They inculcated a strong culture of education in the then-young Doreen who started her education at Donkwe-Donkwe Primary School in Kezi, Matobo District Matabeleland South before moving to Bulawayo where she completed primary education at Matshayisikhova Primary School.

She proceeded to Mpopoma High School, where she pursued studies up to Advanced Level.

True to the aspirations of her parents, she enrolled at the then-only university in the country — the University of Zimbabwe in 1986 and graduated with an Honours Degree in Biological Sciences in 1988. She took home a book prize.

34 years later, Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo, returned to her birthplace, not just as an ordinary woman but as an accomplished scholar and seasoned administrator.

She is leading one of the newest universities in the country, Gwanda State University (GSU).

Prof Moyo was yesterday installed as the university’s substantive Vice Chancellor at an event presided over by President Mnangagwa at GSU Epoch Mine Campus in Filabusi, Matabeleland South.

She has a huge responsibility on her shoulders to develop GSU and ensure that the country’s mining and agriculture sectors benefit from the university.

She has been credited with the transformation of GSU after the construction of several buildings at its Epoch Mine Campus.

“Your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chancellor of GSU, I am deeply honoured to have you preside over my installation as the second Vice Chancellor of GSU. I do not take for granted the trust you have in me to lead this beloved institution. I confirm with humility, that I solemnly and respectfully accept the honour to serve my country in this position. This is a great occasion not only for me but also to the university fraternity, the Matabeleland South province and the women of Zimbabwe,” she said.

Professor Moyo paid tribute to Professor Ntombizakhe Mlilo and the late Dr Mangena who presided over GSU before her.

She also paid tribute to Midlands State University founding Vice Chancellor Professor Ngwabi Bhebe and his successor Professor Victor Muzvidziwa for guiding her into leadership positions.

Prof Moyo also recognised the role that was played by her late parents in her upbringing.

“I wish, in a special way, to pay tribute to my late parents, Willian George Senda and Ella Senda nee Ndlovu for their unfailing love and instilling in me a culture of integrity and hard work. To the Senda and Ndlovu clans that have been there for me, I thank you for your words of wisdom and encouragement,” she said while thanking her children Michael Dorothea, and Deborah Moyo for standing with her.

She said being at the helm of GSU comes with a lot of responsibility and she was ready to deliver.

Professor Moyo said guided by education 5.0, she will ensure the university produces graduates that fit and compete in the modern world.

“The university is committed to providing an environment that is conducive for students to flourish and be equipped to succeed in the 4th industrial Revolution by providing students with inquiry-led teaching and learning opportunities. GSU will leverage on its mandate that mainly focuses on animal and veterinary sciences, mining and engineering and environmental restoration to fully participate in the attainment of national aspirations such as Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

Professor Moyo revealed that the infrastructure development of the university will be part of her mandate. She will also spearhead research, innovation, industrialisation and commercial units at the university.

“Your Excellency and Chancellor, in conclusion, let me reiterate my commitment to upholding the values of good corporate governance and achievement of national aspirations,” she said.

President Mnangagwa congratulated Professor Moyo for setting the tone for other women to take up positions in male-dominated industries.

He said she was a scientist of repute and her capabilities should be harnessed to steer the university to greater heights.

“I congratulate Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo upon her installation as the Vice Chancellor of GSU. This is a well-deserved recognition for her professionalism, hard work and successes as a distinguished academic, researcher and administrator.

“Her courage to take up this position in a male-dominated field, more here in a remote setting, must be a source of inspiration to many talented women to take up leadership positions across the economy no matter the seeming odds,” he said.–@nqotshili