A glimpse into Bulawayo students’ flashy lifestyle

DRIVEN by an insatiable desire to live an extravagant lifestyle portrayed by celebrities on social media, two engineering students at Bulawayo Polytechnic resorted to committing a series of robberies to satisfy their appetite.

Usually, at the age of 21 years, most youths are less concerned with what is portrayed on social media as they are mostly focused on pursuing different careers.

However, for Learn Mupande and Bezel Chirova, both aged 21 years, the script reads differently.

Despite being well taken care of by their parents, the two youngsters opted to live the life they so much desired although through crooked means.

A peek into their social media timelines revealed that from the time they started committing crimes, Mupande and Chirova posted pictures of their glitzy lifestyles, showing off their designer clothes, flaunted jewelry and enjoying sumptuous meals.

Between March and October, Mupande and Chirova went on an armed robbery spree around Bulawayo. They robbed a Mukuru outlet in Entumbane of R13 390, Chicken Inn drive through where they stole two iPhone 7s and US$998,66 and Athens supermarket in Cowdray Park where they stole a cellphone, handcuffs and a baton stick.

They also robbed a registered money agency Tottengram Investments and made off with US$1 850.

Their love for the “finer things in life” turned them into greedy criminals with an unquenchable appetite to constantly commit crimes.

Going by the moniker “LearnRyan Mumpande” on Facebook, Mupande masterminded the crimes and is said to have enticed Chirova into crime.

The two were convicted on their own pleas to several counts of robbery by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Elijah Singano.

They were each sentenced to 16 years in jail of which five years were suspended for five years.

Mupande was separately slapped with a five-year sentence for stealing a Honda Fit, which they used to commit the crimes. One year was suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar crime within the next five years. He will therefore serve an effective 15 years in prison.

A day later, Mupande was slapped with an additional 30-year sentence for another five counts of armed robbery, which he admitted to committing.

Ten years of the sentence was suspended on condition he does not within five years commit a similar offence.

In their mitigation, Mupande and Chirova pleaded for leniency saying they committed the crimes due to societal pressures from their “well-off” peers as well as the lifestyles of social media influencers.

“I committed the crimes because of peer pressure. I was envious of the lives of my peers and the lives of social media influencers. I wanted to be like them, I wanted to mimic their lives, the food they ate, their dressing and the drinks they enjoyed,” said Mupande.

Chirova told the court that he was pressured by Mupande to engage in the crimes.

“It was not my intention to commit these crimes. It was Mupande who pressured me into committing these crimes. He was persistent in getting me to be part of his plan,” he said.

Some of the victims suffered emotional harm and had to seek medical treatment or therapy.

“It has been such a traumatic experience. Sometimes I fail to sleep, sometimes I just yelp in fright as the images and the experiences keep replaying in my mind, and had to seek therapy,” said a victim who declined to be named.

Mupande, in one of the crimes even stole a vehicle from a man whom he grew up with in Entumbane suburb.

“I can never forgive him for what he did to me. He stole a car that was supposed to assist me in making ends meet. This was the source of my livelihood and his actions also threatened to break my family apart as the car was a donation from my father,” said Mr Brighton Munashe.

In passing the sentence, Mr Singano said the court was persuaded to be lenient considering the age of the two students.

“The law is considerate of their age, maturity, inexperience and peer pressure. They are youthful offenders and are students at Bulawayo Polytechnic. However, this does not mean they should not be punished,” he said.

Mr Singano said the pair was daring in executing their movie-style robberies and such crimes deserve custodial sentence.